Dale Robert Addicott, Jr., North Bloomfield, Ohio

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Robert Addicott, Jr., age 67, died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born on March 20, 1953 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Pauline (Mullen) and Dale Robert Addicott, Jr. Dale was a 1971 graduate of Joseph Badger High School.

He worked for the former WCI Steel of Warren, Ohio for over forty years, until they closed.

Dale enjoyed gardening, going fishing and camping.



He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his three children, Dale R. Addicott, III of North Bloomfield, Ohio, Kevin M. (Sylvia) Addicott of Champion, Ohio and Tiffany R. Addicott of North Bloomfield, Ohio; four sisters, Paula, Chris, Caroline and Rebecca; three brothers, Jody, Mark and Jeff and five grandchildren, Lizzie, Olivia, Daniel, Taylor and Sofia.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services.

Private burial will be in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Social distancing will be observed.

