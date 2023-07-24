WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Luther Dehn, age 18, of Williamsfield, passed away following a tragic motorcycle accident on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Dale was born on September 16, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, and is the son of Erich W Dehn and Jamie Lynn McMillen.

Dale was a 2022 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and Ashtabula Career and Technical Center and has been apprenticing as a tool and die maker at Iten Industries.

Dale enjoyed spending time with his friends, both in person and online. He had a love of computers and learning new things. Dale always knew how to make you laugh and was always willing to help a friend.

Dale is survived by his parents Erich Dehn and Jamie McMillen of Williamsfield; his brothers David (Alana) Dehn of Girard, Ohio and Evan Dehn of Howland, Ohio; his sister, Ezra Dehn of Williamsfield; his grandparents, Luther and Georgia McMillen of Farmdale, Ohio, and Barbara Dehn of Girard, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Baumgardner Funeral Home, 134 Prospect Road, Andover, OH 44003. No formal services will be held.

Baumgardner Funeral and Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, is assisting the family with final arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

