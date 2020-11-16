Dale Daniel Kyser, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Daniel Kyser, age 63, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, died Thursday, November 12, 2020, at his family’s farm in Greenville, Pennsylvania.



He was born July 8, 1957, in Mobile, Alabama, a son of Dale Edwin Kyser and Delores Jean (Moyer) Kyser.

He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy.



A resident of Fredericksburg for many years, he was self employed as well as managing water and wastewater systems in area municipalities in the Fredericksburg area.



He enjoyed restoring and riding motorcycles with his uncle, John Kyser and son, Dale “Eddy” Kyser.



Dale is survived by his father, Dale E. Kyser; his sisters, Diana Hill, Deanna Davenport, Dawn Sheriday and Melissa Garcia; his sons, Dale E. Kyser and Jason D. Kyser; daughter, Kristy L. Kyser and four grandchildren



Dale will be cremated and immediate family will hold a memorial service on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

