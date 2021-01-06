Cynthia Lee Gerrish, Vernon, Ohio

VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Lee Gerrish, age 59, died on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Warren.

She was born on March 29, 1961, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Jeanette (Horodyski) and Karl Zane Yungbluth.

Cindy was a 1979 graduate of Joseph Badger High School.

She had done many things, delivering newspapers for the Tribune for more than ten years, she was the cook for the former Faber Nursing Home and the former Windsor Nursing Home, she sold AVON for many years, and worked at the former Target Stamped Products of Kinsman.

On October 4, 2002, she married Charles Patrick Gerrish.



Cindy was a member of the Generations Band, playing the piano, beside other members of her family. She was a member of the Trumbull County Historical Village and would donate baskets to the fire department and the family church for their fundraisers.

Cindy enjoyed cooking, sewing, making crafts, playing cards with the Tuesday night card club and doing puzzles. She loved cats, especially her Pearl.



Survivors include her husband of eighteen years, Charles P. Gerrish of Vernon, Ohio; step-daughter, Carly M. Garrish and step-son, Alexander L. Gerrish both of Greenville, Pennsylvania; her sister, Jennifer O. (Frank) Michael of Kinsman, Ohio; her Goddaughter, Holly Merriman and many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Karl “Jamie” Yungbluth.

A funeral service will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

Calling hours will be from 12 Noon until the service begins at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will follow at West View Cemetery in Vernon, Ohio.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Lee (Cindy) Gerrish, please visit our floral store.