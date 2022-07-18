FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Crystal Elaine Ainsworth, RN, BSN/ed., age 82, of 5942 Mayburn Barclay Road, Farmdale, Ohio, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Concord Care Center of Hartford in Fowler, Ohio.

She was born April 29, 1940, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of late Dr. Floyd R. and Mildred (Allen) Waters.

Formerly of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Avon Park, Florida, Crystal was a dedicated servant to the healthcare community, working as a registered nurse for 55 years.

Her educational journey began when she graduated from Kinsman High School in 1958. Thereafter, she went to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to study nursing and graduated in 1961 from the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing with a Registered Nurse diploma. Her thirst for knowledge in nursing studies continued and she graduated in 1972 from Temple University in Philadelphia with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Education.

Her nursing career was filled with various endeavors, as she was one to enjoy change and new experiences. Among her many experiences were working for 15 years as a school nurse for the Philadelphia School District; working for three years at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia; working for 15 years with severely mentally and developmentally challenged adults at Avon Park Cluster and St. Luke’s Hospital in Avon Park, Florida; working at Florida Highlands Regional Hospital and Avon Park Walker Memorial Hospital and working for two years for Celebrity Medical Personnel, Inc. as a home health nurse. She also worked as a private duty nurse for various clients in their homes throughout the years. She enjoyed traveling and served as a medical missionary in the Philippines and also worked as a travel nurse on cruises with elderly groups.

Crystal was dedicated to serving God and her community. She rang the Salvation Army bell at Kinsman IGA supermarket and delivered food to people in need for many years. She visited and welcomed people in the neighborhood, welcoming them to fellowship with her at church. She was a member of the First Church of God in Farmdale, Ohio where Pastor Lee Lenhart called her the “Farmdale Angel” and Pastor Dean Armstrong called her “Our Ambassador”. In Florida, Crystal was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer where she served as a Eucharistic minister, served wine at communion tables, rang the church bell, greeted attendees at the door, was a crucifier of the cross, sang in the choir, was a lector and participated in many Shrove Tuesdays preparing pancakes. She loved gardening, colorful fashion and socializing with the Red Hat Society ladies of Kinsman.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Peter Guy Waters.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley Ainsworth of Farmdale, Ohio; son, Michael Alan Shannon of Colombia, South America; daughter, Kellie Melissa Shannon of Bowie, Maryland and sister, Floye A. (Gordon) Myers of Zephyrhills, Florida.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Noon, at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Rev. Dr. Bradley W. Orville officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m., until the time of services.

Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning Valley, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Crystal E. (Waters) Ainsworth, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.