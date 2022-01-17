WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Lou Martin,age 77, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died Monday, January 17, 2022 at UH Geauga Medical Center.



She was born July 15, 1944, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Arthur Pifer and Alberta (Moore) Bates.



A lifelong area resident, Connie was a 1962 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School in Andover.

She married Thomas E. Martin on December 22, 1962.

Connie was employed by Target Stamped Products in Kinsman, Ohio, Andover Industries and she owned and operated a dairy farm with her husband for many years.



Connie was a member of the First United Congregational Church of Christ where she served as a diaconate. She was also a member of the Williamsfield Study Club; served on the Williamsfield township election board for 40 years and served as a committee member for the Williamsfield Republican Party for several years.

Connie enjoyed cooking, baking, and taking care of her family.



She is survived by her husband, Thomas E. Martin of Williamsfield; son, Roger Martin of Williamsfield; daughter, Gina (Jim) Bocook of Williamsfield; son, Timothy (Bryanna) Martin of Richmond; four grandchildren, Joe, Phillip, Lexie, and Eva; six great-grandchildren, Joey, Greg, Tommy, Baylie, Justin and Kaiden; sister, Karen (Dan) Bartel of Greenville, Pennsylvania; brother, Dennis (Darla) Bates of Williamsfield; half sister, Artiejean Dyjak of Greenville, Pennsylvania and half sister, Shirley Pifer.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Sean Martin; two granddaughters, Cassie Coder and Melissa Martin and two sisters, June Lundgren and Janice Greenlee.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, Ohio.

A private burial will take place in Wiliamsfield Center Cemetery.

Calling hours are Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Masks will be required inside the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational U.C.C., P.O. Box 177, Andover, OH 44003.

