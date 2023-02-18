ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie K. Romano, 84, entered into eternal rest, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

She was born on June 26, 1938, in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of Madonna Louise(Dustman) and Bert Edward Wygle.

Connie was a 1956 graduate of Ravenna High School and attended nursing school at St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

On February 1, 1958, she married Frank A. Romano.

Formerly of Hubbard, Ohio, Connie was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church. Moving to Andover in 1990, she became a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, where she cantered and played the piano.

Connie worked at the Ravenna A&P, the largest in Portage County at the time and the Hubbard Diner, until becoming a co-owner with her husband of the Andover Sparkle Market.

She was very patriotic, an animal lover and enjoyed playing the piano and listening to Neil Diamond music in concert or at home. Connie made sure to see all of her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events throughout-the-years. She loved watching professional baseball, basketball and football and would converse with the kids about all the pro athletes. Connie loved to travel, visiting many of the states, as well as, seeing the wonders of Italy, Aruba and Switzerland.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Frank of Andover, Ohio; her three beloved children, Christopher J. (Sandra) Romano of Cortland, Ohio, Michele L. Romano of Andover, Ohio and Kathy R. (Michael) Sylvester of Girard, Ohio; her brother, Jeffrey Wygle; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Brian) Moore, Justin (Becky) Diaz, Matthew (Taylor) Lewis, Carmen Romano, Christopher Romano, Alexandra Romano and Michael (Lauri) Sylvester; five great-grandchildren, Ava and Ivy Moore, Johnny and Lyric Diaz, Rhett Lewis and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 481 South Main Street, Andover, Ohio, with Father John Ettinger, officiating.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 22, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the church at PO Box 669, Andover, OH 44003 or to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, OH 44004.

