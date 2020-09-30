Connie J. Payton, Mecca Township, Ohio

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie J. Payton,age 65, of Mecca Township, Ohio, died Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home.



She was born April 30, 1955, in Bazetta, Ohio, a daughter of Ruth Mary (Ruswinkle) and Sawyer Slusher, Sr.



A lifetime area resident, Connie was a 1973 graduate of Lakeview High School. She was a homemaker; and she enjoyed crafts and flower gardening.



Connie is survived by her husband, Charles L. Payton, whom she married August 6, 1982, of Mecca; son, Joshua (Teresa) Payton of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Teresa Payton (Matthew Craven) of Greater Boston, Massachusetts; son, Michael (Tania) Payton of Cleveland,Ohio; her granddaughter, Alaina Payton; seven sisters, Shirley Slusher, Carol Grove, Peggy Jarrell, Del Soltis, Nancy Handfield, Christine Slusher and Gail Downing; and three brothers, Sawyer Slusher, Jr., David Slusher and Garry Slusher.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Barbara Posney and Linda Josselyn and brother, Daniel Slusher.



A graveside service will be Friday, October 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at West Mecca Cemetery, Hoagland Blackstub Rd., Mecca Township.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

