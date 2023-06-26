ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Colin Adelbert Hall, age 60, died on Friday, June 9, 2023, at his home.

He was born on August 22, 1962, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Helen Regina (Shutok) and John Adelbert Hall.

Colin was a 1980 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and a 1992 Kent State University graduate, with a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts.

Having lived most of his life in Andover, Colin spent some time out west in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, panning for gold. He loved being outdoors, hiking, boating, bike riding and gardening. Colin was an artist of oil and watercolor paintings, drawings in pencil and charcoal.



For years, he worked with the Ohio State Parks, Department of Natural Resources. Colin was a substitute teacher for Jefferson Schools and Pymatuning Valley School systems. He enjoyed teaching the kids as much as they enjoyed his unique teaching.



He is preceded in death by his father, John; his sister, Marylee Martin; his brother-in-law, Jeff Martin and stepson, Robert.

Survivors include his mother, Helen Hall of Andover, Ohio and many cousins.



Private services were held, with a burial in Maple Grove Cemetery, Andover, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Andover Public Library, PO Box 1210, Andover, OH, 44003; or to the charity of your choice.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

