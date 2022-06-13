CHERRY VALLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarissa Mae “Sam” Stritch, age 79, died on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home.

She was born on August 23, 1942, in Cabin Creek, West Virginia, the daughter of Katherine Marie (Ferrell) and Coleman Boyd Pauley.

On September 20, 1959, she married Arthur William “Buddy” Stritch.

Taking care of her family, crocheting, doing word search puzzles, and loving on her chihuahua’s were what Sam did with her time.

Sam is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years, Buddy Stritch and two brothers, William Pettit, and James Pauley.

Survivors include her four children, Connie S. (Edward) Orient of Cherry Valley, Ohio, Tammy J. Lumley of Transfer, Pennsylvania, Thomas A. (Dee) Stritch of Maiden, North Carolina and David W. (Sheri) Stritch of Andover, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Keith, TJ, Kyle, Bret, Aurora, Lindsy, Sam and Ashley and four great-grandchildren, William, Colton, Freya and Jaxon.

Private burial will be in Dorset Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements.

