JEFFERSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence Karl Tussel, Jr., age 86, died on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Villa at the Lake in Conneaut, Ohio.

He was born on May 17, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Mildred (Governale) and Clarence Carl Tussel, Sr. Formerly of Bedford, Ohio and Kila, Montana.

Clarence was a 1954 graduate of Williamsfield High School, and a 1971 graduate of Kent State University.

Clarence served in the United States Army National Guard for ten years.

He owned and operated Karlco Inc. and Clarence Tussel LTD, drilling and maintaining oil wells in the area.

On October 14, 1955 he married Barbara Jean Lipps. Clarence was a member of the former Old Time Baptist Church of Conneaut, a presidential member, and supporter of Kent State University. He was a member of the South Eastern Ohio Oil & Gas Association, and the Ohio Oil & Gas Association, member of Beta Gamma Sigma and Beta Alpha Psi.

Clarence loved fishing in Canada, watching old Western movies, and spending time in Montana.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 46 years, Barbara Tussel.

Clarence is survived by his son, Karl K. Tussel of Conneaut, Ohio.



A funeral service will be on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio. Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Ave. Ashtabula, OH 44004.

