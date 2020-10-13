Christopher W.S. Johnson, Sr., Gustavas Township, Ohio

GUSTAVAS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher W.S. Johnson, Sr., age 40, of Gustavus township, Ohio, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, after a two year battle with cancer at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born July 22, 1980, in Petersburg, Virgina, a son of Teresa Yvonne Johnson-Jones.



Chris was a graduate of Petersburg High School and received his Associate Degree from I.T.T. in Youngstown.

He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army for eight years with one tour in Afghanistan.

He was a resident of Gustavus for the past 10 years and was employed as an I.T. consultant for Imperial Glazing Concepts in Niles.

Chris attended the Rock of Grace Family Ministries Church in Kinsman.

He was an avid video gamer, loved anime and comics and enjoyed working on computers. He also enjoyed camping trips with his family.



Chris is survived by his wife, Jennifer R. (Wise) Johnson, whom he married June 2, 2001, of Gustavus; his two daughters, Jessica J.E. Johnson, Sara R.Y. Johnson and one son, Christopher W.S. Johnson II, all of Gustavus; his mother, Teresa Y. Johnson-Jones of Virginia and grandmother, Christine Johnson of North Carolina. He also leaves behind Susan McMillan, who helped raise him, of Florida, and her three children, Jennifer McMillan, Jason McMillan and James McMillan and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Elijah Johnson and Lacy “Mack” J. McMillan,father who raised him.



A funeral service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Friday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Cremated remains will be taken later to Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to a veteran’s charity of your choice or to Cleveland Clinic cancer research. Masks are required and social distancing encouraged during public events. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

