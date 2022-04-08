WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher James Priddy, age 35, died suddenly on Monday, April 4, 2022.

He was born on December 25, 1986, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Sherry Lynn (Markley) Priddy Deraway and Kevin Glenn Priddy, Sr.

“Mo” loved being an arborist and working for Tree Top Canopy of Warren, Ohio. He also was a great mechanic learning some of those skills at Vallourec Steele of Youngstown and worked as a mechanic for Odds Liquidations of Warren.

He attended First Community Church of Leavittsburg, enjoyed riding 4-wheelers and motorcycles and tinkering with any kind of motor. Mo had a great sense of humor and enjoyed pulling pranks on his family and friends. He had a soft spot for animals and kids.

Christopher is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Survivors include his five daughters, Savannah M. Priddy of Howland, Ohio, Autumn M. Priddy and Aubrey L. Priddy both of Champion, Ohio, Paisley A. Isenberg and Charley R. Priddy, both of Cortland, Ohio; mom and step-dad, Sherry and William Deraway of Jacksonville, Florida; dad and step-mom, Kevin G. and Natalie Priddy, Sr. of Greene, Ohio; brother, Kevin G. (Julie) Priddy, Jr. of Kinsman, Ohio; sister, Nicole L. (Justin) Murrin of Greenville, Pennsylvania, siblings, Jesse K. (Kiayl) Butcher of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Scott M. Priddy and Adam D. Priddy, both of Geneva, Ohio, Heather Deraway, Jack (Tessa) Deraway, Scarlette Deraway and William J. Deraway; step-grandparents, Shirley Davis, Henderson and Jessie Neace and Guy Butcher and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, from 6:00 -l 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christopher’s five daughters at any Farmers National Bank branch.

