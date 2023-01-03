WAYNE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christina Lynn Belz, age 51, lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

She was born March 15, 1971, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the daughter of Mary Elizabeth (Martin) and Roy G. Ray.

Christina was a 1989 Edgewood High School graduat,e as well as a graduate of Knoedler School of Practical Nursing.

She worked as an LPN, working for Eagle Pointe Skilled Nursing in Orwell, Lake Pointe Rehabilitation in Conneaut, Ohio and Carington Park of Ashtabula, later working as a home healthcare nurse.

On November 6, 2004, she married William Belz.

Christine attended the Pentecostal Church of God of Ashtabula, Ohio and was a member of the daughters of the American Revolution.

She spent time with her grandkids, loved to make diamond paintings, going fishing, playing bingo and returning to her home in West Virginia.



Christine is preceded in death by her husband, William of 17 years; her son, Derek Neal Griffith and her sister, Kelly Jo Ray.

Survivors include her four sons, Donald E. (Kelsie) Griffith III of Conneaut, Ohio, Dustin Michael Douglas Griffith, Robert Belz and Alex (Robin) Belz, all of Wayne, Ohio; four grandchildren, Isabella, Alexia, Derek and Benjamin; her mom, Mary E. (Ed) Copeland of Conneaut, Ohio; her dad, Roy G. Ray of Gandeeville, West Virginia; mother-in-law, Ruth Montgomery of Wayne, Ohio; four brothers, Thomas Copeland of Jefferson, Ohio, Edward (Shannon) Copeland and Timothy Copeland, both of Ashtabula, Ohio and Dave M. Ray of Conneaut, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Noon at the Pentecostal Church of God, 2201 Cook Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004. Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.



Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery.

Memorial contributions will be made to the American Cancer Society.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

