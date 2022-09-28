GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheyenne C. Forrester, aka Cheyenne Steh, lost her battle with depression on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the age of 26 years old.



She was born August 25, 1996, in Greenville, P ennsylvania.

A lifetime area resident, Cheyenne loved spending time with her niece and her animals. She enjoyed growing indoor houseplants, hiking, listening to music, and was a scary movie enthusiast.



Cheyenne is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Taylor and Keith Kozlowski with whom she made her home, of Kinsman,Ohio, her niece, Madelyn Kozlowski, brother, Mark Steh, Jr. of Liberty, Ohio, brother, Timmy Steh of Orangeville, Ohio, sister, Savannah Steh of Orangeville, Ohio, brother, Colton Steh of Orangeville, Ohio, her boyfriend, Dane Drnek of Williamsfield, Ohio, her paternal grandparents, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, her father, Mark (Bobbi) Steh, Sr. of Orangeville, Ohio, her mother, Ruth Girard of Mansfield,Ohio, her dog, Denali, and her cat, Gracie.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Sarah Girard.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, Ohio.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Healthy Hearts and Paws, 384 Collar Price Rd. SE, Brookfield, OH 44403 or at PayPal@healthyheartsproject.org

