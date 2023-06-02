GUSTAVUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl L. Brewer of Vernon, Ohio, was born July 20, 1959, to Charles A. Starling and Gertrude E. (Marshall) Starling. She died June 1, 2023, after a short illness.

She grew up in Gustavus, Ohio and was a 1977 graduate of Joseph Badger High School.

She married Randy Brewer on December 22, 1981.

Cheryl was a homemaker and retired from being an STNA in 2019 after 19 years.

Cheryl enjoyed being with her family, crocheting and true crime mysteries.

She will be deeply missed by her husband of 41 years, Randy L. Brewer; her children, Frank (Lindsey) Brewer and Amy (Andrew) Retterer; her grandchildren, Killian, Hannah and Lucas Retterer, who were her pride and joy; her mother, Gertrude E Starling; her sisters, Cynthia (Ray) Edison, Catherine (Charles) Cook, Carla (Randy) Burr and Crystal (Kurt) Swym; brothers, Charles Starling, Jr. and Scott (Kim) Starling; many nieces and nephews and her two “adopted” kids, Jeffery Fennell and Sarah McGhee.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles A. Starling, Sr.; brother-in-law, Robert Brewer; mother-in-law, Carol Brewer and father-in-law, Harry F. Brewer.

No funeral services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service.

