ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte A. Greene, age 89, of Andover, Ohio, died Thursday, January 20, 2022, surrounded by her family.



She was born July 8, 1932, in Washington, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Frank and Mary (Sator) Naser.

She was a graduate of Chartiers Houston High School in Washington, Pennsylvania.



Formerly of Chardon and Montville, Charlotte had been a resident of Andover for the past 23 years. She owned and operated with her husband “Chardon Springs Tavern” for 11 years and then “Plank Road Tavern” for 27 years, retiring in 1999.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Andover; and was a lifetime member of the Chardon VFW #6519 where she held several offices including 7th district president from June 1997 until June 1998. She also was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2261 in Chardon and more recently the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4035 in Andover.

Charlotte enjoyed doing ceramics, flowers and spending time with her family.



She married her husband, Albert Greene, Jr. on July 26, 1952, and after 69 years of marriage he preceded her in death on June 11, 2021.

She is also preceded by her parents; her son, John Greene; daughter, Mary K. Ragalyi and three brothers, Shannon Naser, Cletus Naser and Roy “Dutch” Naser.

Charlotte is survived by her son, Robert (Lori) Greene of Leroy, Ohio; her daughter, Sally (Jim) Harmasek of Burton, Ohio; her loving son-in-law, Al Ragalyi of Andover; her four grandchildren, Christina (Joe) Harmasek, Heather (Tristan) Mountsier, Jennifer Greene and Jason Greene; her two great-grandchildren, Chase and Savannah and a family dog, “Bandit”.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, Ohio.

A private burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.

Calling hours are on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chardon VFW #6519, 752 Water St., Chardon,OH 44024.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

