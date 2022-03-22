MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Warren Metz, age 79, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 21, 2022.

He was born on August 2, 1942, in Moundsville, West Virginia, the son of Eulalah Violet (Wayt) and Herman Albert Metz.

Chuck joined the United States Navy, serving for five years.

On June 4, 1966, he married Cheryl Arlene Manges.

He worked at Lordstown General Motor Company for thirty-eight years, retiring in 2004.

Chuck was a member of the UAW No. 1714, a longtime member of the Shiloh Full Gospel Church of Girard, Ohio, and a member of the Niles McKinley Masonic Lodge for forty years.

He enjoyed golfing, owning, and tinkering with his classic hot rod, attending activities and sporting events for his grandchildren, and spending time with his family. A dedicated and loyal family man, Chuck was a long-time Cub Master and Coach for his boys.

Chuck is preceded in death by parents; a son, Eric Warren Metz and two sisters, Alberta Metz York and Janet Williams.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-five years, Cheryl A Metz; two sons, Shawn C. Metz and Jason E. (Catherine) Metz, both of Kinsman, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Charles (Jena), Travis, Alexandra, Melissa, Katelyn, Isaiah, Jacob and Matthew; a brother, John (Carla) Ferris of Moundsville, West Virginia and sister, Maria (Charles) Rayl of Cameron, West Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shiloh Full Gospel Church, 1310 Shannon Road, Girard, Ohio, 44420. Calling hours will be held at the church from 12 Noon until the time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements.

