ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles W. “Jason” Jones, age 51, of Andover, Ohio, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic.



He was born July 7, 1970, in Grafton, West Virginia, a son of Steven Mayles and Della M. Jones.



Charles was a handyman having worked in pool service, taxidermy, hydrodipping and he owned a vape shop.

He was a member of Abate of Ohio and enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing and working on cars.



Charles is survived by his wife, Irene E. (Lengyel) Jones, whom he married Oct. 28, 2011, of Andover; son, Joshua Jones of West Virginia; daughter, Jasmine J. (Christina Jordan) Jordan of Andover; son, Hunter L. Jones of Andover; his mother, Della M. Heckathorn of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; his brother, Matthew (Megan) Heckathorn of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and his sister, Rhonda (Brian) Fowler of Columbus, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his father; and step father, Ron Heckathorn.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service,134 Prospect St.,Andover, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles “Jason” W. Jones, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.