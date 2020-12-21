Charles R. Smith, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. “Dick” Smith, age 79, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at his home on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

He was born April 10, 1941, in Kinsman, Ohio, a son of Charles H. and Margaret K. (Keeler) Smith.

A lifetime Kinsman resident, Dick was a 1959 graduate of Kinsman High School.

Following high school, he attended trade schools and was employed at Packard Electric in Warren for over 30 years retiring in 1999.

Dick loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren and was an avid outdoorsman.

He was an Eagle Scout and had served as Scout Master for many years and was a member of the Kinsman Optimist Club.

Dick was a skilled craftsman doing many woodworking projects around his home and building pieces for his family.

Dick is survived by his wife, Colleen M. (O’Brien) Smith, whom he married September 21, 1981, of Kinsman; four sons, Barry and Yuliya Smith of Kinsman, Timothy and Tina Smith of Kinsman, Reid and Sandy Smith of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Earl and Beth Funderburk of LeRoy, North Carolina; two stepsons, Brian and Denise Miller of Southington, Ohio and Daniel and Deanna Miller of Kinsman; 20 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, James and Judy Smith of Kinsman; two sisters, Eltha and Art Logan of Gustavus township, Ohio and Elaine and Bob Guiraud of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina and sister-in-law, Jean Smith of Paris township, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Reid Smith and Thomas Smith and sister, Donna Sealy.

A service will be held at a later date.

Burial of cremated remains will take place in Hayes Cemetery in Wayne township, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

