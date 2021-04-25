Charles Freeman Schoonover, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Freeman Schoonover, age 92, died on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Andover, Ohio.

He was born on May 15, 1928 in Elkins, West Virginia, a son of Myrtle (Bowen) and Freeman Schoonover.

Charles served in the United States Army, as a Sergeant in Korea during the Korean Conflict for almost two years.

He worked at the former Kraft plant in Kinsman until it closed.

Charles loved to work and attend flea markets.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Opal Schoonover; two brothers, Carl and Elson Schoonover and half brother, Ed Sissler.

Survivors include his best friend, Virginia Frazier of Kinsman, Ohio and a brother, Dallas Schoonover of West Virginia.

No public services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to any Veteran Organization.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

