ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Clyde Stewart, age 88, died on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in Andover, Ohio.

Formerly of Geneva, Pennsylvania, Charles was born on October 27, 1934, in Wampum, Pennsylvania, the son of Martha (Craig) and Ira Stewart.

Charles began working at a young age to help out with the family. He was a truck driver for the former J & J Foods of Meadville.

Charles served in the United States Army, serving over a year in Korea.

On October 17, 1970, he married Helen Louise Oakes.

He was a Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees fan.



Charles is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 36 years, Helen Stewart; an infant daughter, Joan Stewart; his son, Michael Oakes; three sisters, Minnie Fink, Dorothy Gregory and Laura Mook and four brothers, Amos Stewart, Gerald Stewart, Eugene Stewart and Frank Stewart.

Survivors include his daughter, Tanya M. (Ken) Rearick of Kinsman, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

