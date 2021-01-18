Carolyn Faye Mackes, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Faye Mackes, age 80, died on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on August 9, 1940, in Kresgeville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Minnie Elizabeth (Hawk) and James J. Smith.

A longtime resident of Gilbert, Pennsylvania, Carolyn was a resident of Andover for six months.

On June 20, 1958, she married Ronald Lee Mackes, Sr.

Carolyn enjoyed traveling with her husband, crocheting and keeping in touch with her friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Ronald; her son, Ronald Lee “Buzz” Mackes, Jr. and her sister, Barbara Shupp.

Survivors include her daughter, Terri L. (Rick) Whitmyer of Andover, Ohio; two brothers, James R. (Janice) Smith of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and John B. (Kim) Smith of Lewes, Delaware; her sister-in-law, Marilyn (Jim) Bradley of Appenzell, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, Ralph (Donna) Mackes of Kunkletown, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Lindsey, Kristi, Hannah and James and five great- grandchildren, Kyree, Aubrey, Rylee, Reagan and Ryann.



No public services will be held.

Burial will be in Gilbert Cemetery, Gilbert, Pennsylvania.

Burial will be in Gilbert Cemetery, Gilbert, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service.

