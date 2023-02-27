DORSET, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline Sue (Fink) Lockwood, age 82, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 24, 2023.

She was born on April 22, 1940, in Sheffield Township, Ohio, the daughter of Edna Ora (Bancroft) and John Henry Fink.

Caroline was a 1959 graduate of Jefferson High School and was a lifelong resident of Dorset.

She was a secretary for the Jefferson Area Local Schools for most of her career. Caroline began at Dorset Elementary, going to Rock Creek Elementary, on to the guidance secretary of the High School and was also the assistant treasurer of the school system, retiring in 1999. Caroline was a fiscal officer for Dorset Township for 12 years.

She was a member of the Dorset First Baptist Church, where she played piano, oversaw hospitality and missions and was the church’s fiscal officer.

Caroline was a volunteer at the library for AARP and the IRS, to assist others with their tax returns.

She loved to travel out west, visiting many of the state parks, camping, playing the piano, taking trips to the casino and dining with her family and friends. Caroline was very personable, making new friends wherever she went.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Robert O. Tupper and David H. Lockwood; three sisters, Mary Housel, Frances Buzzard and Bessie Lynagh-Klokoc; infant sister, Golda; four brothers, Homer, Jesse, John and Reed Fink and many nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her four stepsons, Scott (Kristal) Lockwood of Portage, Ohio, Gary (Mary) Lockwood of Andover, Ohio, Jon (Jessica) Lockwood of Grove City, Pennsylvania and Joel (Amanda) Lockwood of Rome, Ohio; ten stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren; her niece, Judy (William) McNaughton of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two nephews, the late Larry (Ruth) Fink of Mooresville, North Carolina and Danny (Wendy) Fink of Dorset, Ohio; caregiver and great-niece, Tracy (Alan) Kohta of Jefferson, Ohio, as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. and afterwards the funeral service at Noon, at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, with Pastor Edward J. Pickard officiating.

Burial will take place in Dorset Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dorset First Baptist Church, C/O Benevolence Fund, 2471 St. Rt. 193, PO Box 81, Dorset, OH 44032.

