Carol Williams, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Williams, 67, of Andover, Ohio, died Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Jefferson Health Care Center in Jefferson, Ohio.

She was born March 30, 1954, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Tucker and Margie (Astin) McCartney.

Carol married Gary S.Williams on September 7, 1991.

A resident of Andover since 2010, Carol is formerly of Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

She retired in 2010 from PNC Bank in Pittsburgh as a garnishment processor.

Carol attended the Andover Christian Church and she belonged to the Linesville Sportsman Association, where she enjoyed playing Bingo.

She also enjoyed fishing with her husband on Lake Erie and snowmobiling.

Carol is survived by her husband, Gary S. Williams of Andover, Ohio; son, Damon Williams of Rockaway, New Jersey; daughter, Wesley Williams of Southport, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Tyler and Daniella; cousin, Linda (John) Gray of Tellico Village, Tennessee; cousins, Kathy (Jim) Bennett, Diane (Gary) Allie, Jack (Dora) McKinsey, Nancy (Jake) Baker, Becky (Ken) Parme, Marie McKinsey, all of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and many other cousins that reside in Florida.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A private burial of cremated remains will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

