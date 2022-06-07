ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol J. Baumgardner, age 82, of Andover, Ohio, died at her home with her family around her on Monday, June 6, 2022.

She was the daughter of Cress and Viola (Kennedy) Sowry born August 13, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio.



Carol was a 1957 Andover High School graduate. She earned her nursing degree in 1960 from the Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Warren, Ohio, where she made lifelong friends.

She married her high school sweetheart, Sanford “Sandy” L. Baumgardner, on September 10, 1960 and they began their journey together in Columbus, Ohio. Over the years they lived in Ashtabula, Cortland and Gahanna before moving back to their hometown of Andover where they have resided since 1980.



Carol worked as a registered nurse in Columbus for Grant Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital for many years before moving back to Andover where she worked for the family business at the former Baumgardner Furniture Store and Baumgardner Funeral Homes.

She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church of Andover where she was active in the United Methodist Women, enjoyed singing in the choir and taught Sunday school for many years.



Carol enjoyed most of all spending time with her family and initiated the family tradition of annual trips to Topsail Island, North Carolina for over 20 years. She felt blessed to be able to travel with her husband and good friends on several trips to Europe. She was a kind, generous woman who lived her faith every day and served as a role model of the Christian walk.



Carol is survived by her husband of almost 62 years, Sanford Baumgardner, of Andover; her daughter, Tracy (Cody) Linder of Glendale, Arizona; her son, Mark (Connie) Baumgardner of Perrysburg, Ohio; her daughter, Jodi (Jason ) Poole of Andover; her brother, Lowell (Betty) Sowry of Andover; her eight grandchildren, Shaun Kennedy, Kayla Gerwin, Erica Leady, Ashtyn Baumgardner, Alexandra Gunal, Jarrett Poole, Gabriella Poole and Adreanna Poole; and nine great-grandchildren, Josie, Lane, Adalynn, Bradley, Liam, Emmalyn, Jaxon, Aaylah and Desmond.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James Sowry.



A funeral service to honor Carol’s life will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 12 Noon at the First United Methodist Church, 181 S. Main St., Andover, OH. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.

Calling hours are Friday, June 10 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the the F.U.M.C., P.O. Box 207,Andover, OH 44003 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com



A special thank you to Hospice of the Western Reserve for their compassionate care for Carol in helping her and her family through this journey.

