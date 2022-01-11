ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Elizabeth Patrick, age 74, died at her home on Monday, January 10, 2022.

She was born on January 17, 1947, in Geneva, Ohio, the daughter of Rita Jean (Prine) and Franklin Edward Stone, Sr.

On May 29, 1965, she married Walter Lee Patrick.

Carol was an avid reader, loved listening to the radio and putting puzzles together.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of forty-five years, Walter; two sisters, Kathryn Orth and Bridgette Stone and a brother, Johnny Stone.

Survivors include her two sons, Dwayne E. Patrick of Andover, Ohio, and Christopher L. (Melissa) Patrick of Jefferson, Ohio; four grandchildren, Michael, Adam, Keira, Keston; a sister, Nina Stone of Lenox, Ohio; two brothers, Jerry (Linda) Stone of Ashtabula, Ohio and Franklin (Carrie) Stone, Jr. of Rock Creek, Ohio; her niece whom she raised and was her caregiver, Kimberly A. Campbell of Andover, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Church of the Nazarene, 55 East Satin Street, Jefferson, Ohio, with Pastor Curtis A.Cecil officiating.

Burial will follow in Center Cemetery of Austinburg, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 12 Noon until the time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, POB 1450, Andover, Ohio 44003. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

