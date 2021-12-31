VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Brewer, age 82, died at her home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

She was born on January 14, 1939, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Bertha Margaret (Kintz) and Chester Arthur Short.

Carol was a 1956 graduate of Shaw High School in Cleveland, Ohio.

On September 15, 1956, she married Harry Franklin Brewer.

She was the cook at the former Cy’s Airport Inn for many years, until it closed. Carol enjoyed solving puzzles, traveling out to eat, or to try her luck at the casinos and going on family vacations.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank of 56 years; her son, Robert Franklin Brewer and a sister, Doris L. Barnett.

Survivors include her three children, Randy L. (Cheryl) Brewer of Vernon, Ohio, Beth A. (Jeff) Bakos of Vernon, Ohio and Teresa L. (Tom) Cornell of Johnston, Ohio; two sisters, Jean Egbert of Chardon, Ohio and Virginia O’Tacsck of Aurora, Ohio; brother-in-law, John Barnett of Garrettsville, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Frank, Amy, Katie, Kristeen, Keith, Kelly, Kyle, Steven and James; 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Private services were held and burial was in Crown Hill Burial Park of Vienna, Ohio.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements. You can share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

