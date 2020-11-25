Carol Ann Core, Westfield Center, Ohio

WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Core, age 75, died on Friday, November 20, 2020.

She was born on November 13, 1945, in Johnston, Ohio, a daughter of Mildred Lucille (Parsons) and Edward Lewis Gross, Sr.

Carol was a 1963 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Formerly of Cleveland, Carol worked as an administrative assistant for many years at the former Temps World in Cleveland, where she retired, after many years of service. She also worked at Mikey Army & Navy of Warren, Ohio.

Carol was a member of the Lafayette United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed making crafts, sewing, playing the piano and going to flea markets.



Carol is preceded in death by her parents; her second husband, Robert Ray Core and two brothers, Edward L. Gross, Jr. and Kenneth E. Gross.

Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca Jo Clementz of Westfield Center, Ohio; her sister, Phyllis (Stephen) Flask of Champion, Ohio and her half-brother, Thomas (Judy) Gross of Kinsman, Ohio.



A private burial will be in Kinsman Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman, handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

