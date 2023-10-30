WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmela A. Kohta, age 87, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland, Ohio.

Born May 31, 1936, in Naples, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Cero and Carmela (Terminello) Pandolphi.

On October 29, 1955, Carmela married the love of her life, Charles E. Kohta. They had been married for 59 years at the time of his passing in 2014. Over the years, Charles and Carmela loved going to local dances together.

A resident of Williamsfield since 1955, Caremla worked as a cook for Pymatuning Valley Schools for over 20 years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, golfing and was in a bowling league.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, David A. (Debbie) Kohta of Williamsfield; daughter, Anna M. Bechtel of Andover; brother, Nicholas Ferberdino of Ashtabula; three grandchildren, Danielle Olson, Ashley Fuller and Derick Fetters and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Kohta and two infant children, Joseph Kohta and Angela Kohta.

Private services will be held.

Burial will take place in Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106, or at www.cancer.org.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, assisted the family with final arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carmela A. Kohta, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.