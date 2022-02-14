CHERRY VALLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Evan “Dave” Jones, age 77, died at home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, February 11, 2022, in Cherry Valley, Ohio.

He was born on September 18, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Ellen Victoria (Johnson) and Thomas David Jones.

On March 27, 1971, he married Linda Ann Tinney.

Dave worked for over 13 years, until they closed, for True Temper of Saybrook, Ohio and for many years for Andover Industries.

He enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, doing yardwork and feeding and watching the birds, as well as working with wood.



Dave is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Elizabeth A. “Betty” Dreyer.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 51 years, Linda Jones and two sons, Thomas D. (Patricia French) Jones of Cherry Valley, Ohio and Craig F. (Kate Martin) Jones of Hartgrove, Ohio.



No public services will be held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover, Ohio handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carl “Dave” Evan Jones, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.