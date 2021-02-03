C. Jean Schwartz, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cordella Jean Schwartz, age 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 30, 2021 in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on March 21, 1942 in Webster Springs, West Virginia, a daughter of Elva Mae (Riley) and Leslie Moore Hamrick.

Jean was a 1960 graduate of Maplewood High School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts from Youngstown State University.

On September 11, 1960 she married Thomas Sheldon Schwartz, Sr. Along side of her husband, they grain farmed, milked over 60 head of cattle, for almost 20 years and raised hogs for 35 years.

She loved the Lord and was a charter member of the Calvary Bible Church of Cortland, Ohio.

Jean was also a member of the Trumbull County Farm Bureau, being awarded as the Outstanding Young Farming Couple in 1965. She was a 4-H advisor for many years and enjoyed her card club. Being creative, she like to sew, quilt, paint and work with ceramics. Jean enjoyed traveling, reading and watching old movies. She cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren, family and friends, and they always knew her door was open.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 35 years, Tom Schwartz, who died on September 25, 1995 and three brothers, Jerry Hamrick, Michael Hamrick and Tom Hamrick.

Survivors include her four children: son, Thomas S. (Leah) Schwartz, Jr. of Fowler, Ohio, son, Daniel O. (Pamela) Schwartz of Johnston, Ohio, daughter, Jeannine L. (Walter) Shevel of Southington, Ohio and daughter, Sabrina L. (Christopher) Morrison of Cortland, Ohio; sister, Marilyn Meeker of Bristol; 15 grandchildren, Tyler, Samuel, Denis, Vivian, Stephanie, Jessica, Kristen, Elizabeth, Aaron, Danielle, Joshua, Caleb, Daniel, Hannah and Sarah; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Private services will be held and burial will be in Dugan Cemetery, Fowler, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life will be held on the family farm this summer.

Memorial contributions may be made to her church, 4747 Warren Road, Cortland, OH, 44410.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.