KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bryan P. Woolley, age 51, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Born February 21, 1972, in Warren, Ohio, he was a son of Henery J. and Beverly J. (Moison) Woolley.

On July 24, 1993, Bryan married his beloved wife, Traci Lynn Buckley. At the time of her passing in 2022, they had been married for 29 years.

In his younger years, Bryan enjoyed farming and served as the FFA President. Strong in his faith, he was a very active member of North Bloomfield Assembly of God, serving as the youth leader for several years. Bryan was a truck driver by day, putting in many miles and hard work into his trucking business. Above all, Bryan loved spending time with his family any chance he got.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Brandi Woolley and son, Phillip Woolley, both of Atwater, Ohio; siblings, Brenda J. (G. Swyers) Swyers, Denise A. Woolley, Diane L. Sanchez; mother, Beverly J. Woolley as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Traci Lynn (Buckley) Woolley; daughter, Alexis Mishell Lynn Woolley and his father, Henery J. Woolley.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the North Bloomfield Assembly of God Church, 2079 Kinsman Rd. NW, North Bloomfield, Ohio, immediately followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Cremation will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to his family c/o Baumgardner Funeral Home, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, OH 44428.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

