Bryan G. Swezey, Sr., Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bryan George Swezey, Sr., age 53, died on Friday, June 4, 2021, at his home.

He was born on February 14, 1968, in Manteca, California, a son of Judy Ann (Lowe) Myers and Bryan Landis Swezey.

Bryan a lifelong Andover resident, was a 1986 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and attended vocational classes, learning computer coding and programming.

He served in the United States Army for two years, spending over a year overseas.



Bryan was an operations manager for General Aluminum of Conneaut, Ohio, for 30 years, retiring in 2015.

He enjoyed playing pool, throwing darts, going fishing and golfing. He loved hanging out by the bonfire and doing woodworking.



Bryan is preceded in death by his father, Bryan L. Swezey.

Survivors include his soul mate, Megan Christine Perry of Andover, Ohio; a daughter, Samantha M. (Andrew) Senica of Columbus, Ohio; a son, Bryan George (Michaela)Swezey, Jr. of Andover, Ohio; his mother, Judy A. Myers of Cross Planes, Texas; a brother, Charles Lee Swezey of Andover, Ohio; a sister, Loretta Heath of Jefferson, Ohio; two granddaughters, Lainey and Coralye; a stepdaughter, Alyssa J. Perry of Rock Creek, Ohio and two, stepsons, Justin T. Perry of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Denton C. Perry of Pierpont, Ohio.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 12:00 Noon at Pymatuning State Park’s Cabin Beach Pavilion, Marvin Road, Andover, Ohio.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover, Ohio, handled the arrangements.

