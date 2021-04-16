Brian Douglas Peterson, Johnston, Ohio

JOHNSTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Douglas Peterson, age 63, died on Monday, April 12, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, after having a stroke.

He was born on October 14, 1957, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Joan Lucietta (Ogilbee) and Edward Merriman Peterson.

Brian was a 1976 graduate of Maplewood High School of Mecca, Ohio.

On August 29, 1975, he married Nancy Corrine Doyle.

He worked as a well tender for the former Atlas Energy of Pittsburgh.

Brian was a good mechanic and liked to work on cars. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and reading his Bible.



Brian is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy of Johnston, Ohio; his parents, Joan and Ed Peterson of Mecca, Ohio; his daughter, Samantha B. (Steve) Levi of Little Elm, Texas; his son, Jason F. (Beth) Peterson of Denton, Texas; five grandchildren, Maggie, Jocelyn, Cyleena, Collin and Sirius; three sisters, Deb (Fred) Wilde of Brookfield, Ohio, Diane (Joe)( Puskar of Warren, Ohio and Donna (Dan) Walsh of Birmingham, Alabama; brother, Blake (Peggy) Peterson of Mecca, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Brian gave the ultimate gift of being an Organ Donor through Lifebanc, helping hundreds of people.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 18, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.