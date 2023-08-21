WAYNE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Jean Miller, age 82, died at her home, surrounded by her family on Friday, August 18, 2023.

She was born on Friday, September 13, 1940, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Mary Elizabeth (Russo) and Thurman Donald Matter.

A longtime Wayne, resident, Bonnie owned and operated the Bloomfield Inn for over 43 years, along with her longtime companion, James E. Miller.

Bonnie was a member of the North Bloomfield Historical Society and the North Bloomfield Garden Club.

She enjoyed crocheting, making arts and crafts, doing word search puzzles, flower gardening, cracking a good joke and spending time with her friends and her family.



Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth Lahner; her 32-year companion, Jim Miller; stepson, James E. Miller, Jr. and three brothers, Donald Matter, Robert Matter and Joseph Matter.

Surviving are her six children, Andrew C. Lahner, Jr. of Dover, Tennesse, Patricia R. (James) Bean of Lebanon, Tennessee, Tami L. Peyatt of Williamsfield, Ohio, Michelle (Dave) Romano of Beavercreek, Ohio, Jeffrey T. Lahner of Williamsfield, Ohio and Thurman D. (Deanne) Lahner of Andover, Ohio; 14 grandchildren, JoAnn, Andrew III, Burton, Patricia, Alley, Molly, Samuel, Alex, Ryan, Danielle, Rebecca, Stephanie, Zachary and Sirenity; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two stepchildren, Mark (Eva) Miller and Twyla Miller and two sisters, Sandra Mae Shrock of Tempe, Arizona and Marian Hoehner of St. Charles, Missouri.



A graveside service will be held at the Brownwood Cemetery, 2079 State Route 87, North Bloomfield, Ohio at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

The family asks that you plant a tree in her memory.

