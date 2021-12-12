CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie J. Crawford, age 90, of Champion, Ohio, died Friday, December 10, 2021, under hospice care at Windsor House at O’Brien Memorial in Masury, Ohio.

She was born March 5, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Carl W. and Emma (Beach) Latimer.

She was a 1950 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Formerly of Gustavus, Mrs. Crawford had lived in Champion for the past few years.

She was employed as a sales associate at Joann Fabrics in Warren for many years.

She was a member of the Gustavus Federated Church, where she belonged to the Ladies Aid; and she was a member of the Gustavus Mothers Club.

She enjoyed crafting, sewing, and making floral arrangements. She enjoyed spending the winters in Haines City, Florida for many years with her husband.

Mrs. Crawford married Edward G. Crawford on December 2, 1950 and he preceded her in death on October 15, 2017.

She is also preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Brenda L. Methot and brother, George Latimer.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda L. (Roger) Phillips of Cortland, Ohio and Laurie L. (James) Sudik of Niles, Ohio; her son-in-law, Steven Methot of Long Island, New York; her brother, Glen (Sandy) Latimer of Cortland, Ohio; her sister, Ida Mae “Tootie” Griffey of Girard, Ohio; her three grandchildren, Holly (Chris) Johnson, Jacob Long, Gregory Phillips and great-granddaughter, Quinne Johnson.

A private service will be held for family and burial will take place in Gustavus Cemetery.

A celebration of her life will be held next Summer of 2022.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gustavus Federated Church, PO Box 5, Farmdale, OH 44417. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, OH, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

