KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie B. McDowall, age 75, passed away at home surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

She was born on June 16, 1948, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Betty Jean (Mathews) and Lawrence Laverne Melvin.

Bonnie was a 1966 graduate of Joseph Badger High School and attended college before beginning her 25 years as a mortgage loan officer for Cortland Bank.



On February 16, 1991, she married Robert Refrew McDowall, and attended the Kinsman Presbyterian Church. Bonnie loved being with her family, at the beach house in Florida, camping at Geneva-on-the-Lake, finding new places to eat or just being outdoors. Most of all, she loved her family and adored spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Donald Melvin. Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Bob of Kinsman, her five children, Michelle (Frank) Rappach, Jr., of Howland,Ohio, Ron (Joyce) Foust of Salem, Ohio, Chuck (Jamie) Foust of Liberty, Ohio, Tracey (Jeff) McDowall of Thorold, Ontario, Canada, and Tammy (Ron) Nadeau of Welland, Ontario, Canada; 14 grandchildren, Leah, Kolbie, Abbey, Emma, Emma, Tori, Frank, III, Trent, Jiovanni, Sierra, Jordan, Joshua, Corrigan, Mikayla; six great-grandchildren, Isabel, Dawson, Baylor, Sawyer, Eila, Morgan; two brothers, Bob (Diane) Melvin of Kinsman and Jack (Janine) Melvin of Orwell; sister, Cindy (Bruce) Ault, of Williamsfield.



A private graveside service will be held at Kinsman Cemetery.



A private graveside service will be held at Kinsman Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman assisted with final arrangements.

