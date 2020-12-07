Boney Jent, Jr., Cherry Valley, Ohio

CHERRY VALLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Boney Jent, Jr., age 86, went home to be with the Lord at his home, on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

He was born on June 8, 1934, a son of Mary (Plidge) and Estill Combs.

On August 7, 1956, he married Betty Jane Pritt.

Formerly of Mentor, Ohio, Boney was a foreman for the Osborne Manufacturing Company of Cleveland for over 22 years and retired in 1997. Boney was part owner of Ramron of Warrensvillle Heights, Ohio for over eight years. He was one of the pastors of the Lily of the Valley Church of Gevena, Ohio.

Boney liked to fish and hunt. He kept a fine yard and could tinker and fix about anything.



Boney is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Robin Lynn Jent and three brothers, Louie, Virgil and Oakley Combs.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Betty Jent of Cherry Valley; a daughter, Regina L. (George) Stecki of Ashtabula, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jessica, Domanic and Chelsea; three great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Rowan and Olivia; four sisters, Lutisha, Volina Mae, Jeanie and Sara Mae and two brothers, Earl and Alex.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio with Scott Hamiliton officiating. Calling hours will be held 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Private burial will be in Cherry Valley Cemetery.

