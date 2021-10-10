Bill A. Walton, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bill A. Walton, age 71, of Kinsman, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, surrounded by his family at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, Ohio.

He was born July 14, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, a son of George W. and Alice F. (McClung) Walton.

A lifetime Kinsman area resident, Bill attended Joseph Badger High School.

He was a Vietnam veteran having served in the U.S. Army from 1969 until 1971. Bill was employed as a custodian for Badger School District for over 25 years retiring in 2012.

He attended the Kinsman United Methodist Church and was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing and camping. He also loved woodworking.

Bill is survived by his wife, Linda J. (Prior) Walton, whom he married May 14, 1988, of Kinsman; his daughters, Allison (Becky Champ) Walton of Howland, Ohio and Courtney (Ryan) Melvin of Gustavus, Ohio; his four grandchildren, Gage, Gavin, Aubree and Brantlee; sister, Loreida Bowling of Kentucky; brother, George “Butch” Walton of Warren, Ohio; nephew, Mike (Stacey) Graham of Farmdale, Ohio; his mother-in-law, Carol Prior of Kinsman and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Edward Walton and three sisters, Gladys Haynes, Phyllis Upshire and Linda Smith.

Calling hours will be on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kinsman United Methodist Church, 8362 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Renae Meggitt and Pastor Eric Prior officiating.

Masks are optional.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the church, C/O Memorial Fund, PO Box 218, Kinsman, OH 44428, or to a favorite charity of choice.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bill A. Walton, please visit our floral store.