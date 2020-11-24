Betty Mae Gruskiewicz, Wayne, Ohio

WAYNE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Mae Gruskiewicz, age 93, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 28, 1927, in Kinsman, Ohio, a daughter of Addye Mae (Wall) and Walter D. Sutton.

Betty was a 1945 graduate of Kinsman High School.

She married Walter Gruskiewicz on January 8, 1947.

Betty helped with the family farm and enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening. She was a wonderful cook and was known for her homemade peirogies, cookies and rolls. Betty and her husband enjoyed traveling. They made it to 49 of the states, (didn’t make it to Hawaii) and Canada and Mexico.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Arthur Gruskiewicz; two sisters, Marie V. Miller and Margie Powell and two brothers, Malory “Buck” Sutton and Jim Sutton.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 74 years, Walter Gruskiewicz of Wayne, Ohio; three sons, Ron Gruskiewicz, Steven (Sherry) Gruskiewicz, both of Wayne, Ohio and Michael Gruskiewicz of New Lyme, Ohio; daughter, Jacalyn (Timothy) Kume of Wayne, Ohio; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Hayes Cemetery in Wayne Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to Country Neighbor Program, 39 South Maple Street, Orwell, OH 44076.

Baumgardner Funeral Home of Andover, handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

