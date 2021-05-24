Bette Jean Houk, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bette Jean Houk, age 63, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at home on Thursday, May 20, 2021.



She was born May 14, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph “Corky” and Garnet Ada (Garlock) Pohl.



A long time area resident, Bette Jean was a 1976 graduate of Joseph Badger High School.

She worked for Cortland Dry Cleaners and AVI before she went to work as secretary, dispatcher and in billing at McGill’s Septic in Kinsman for 24 years retiring in 2015.

She was a former member of the Kinsman United Methodist Church.



Bette Jean enjoyed going to flea markets and doing crafts. She and her husband, Marty, enjoyed their many trips with their family to Dollywood and the Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Tennessee area.



Bette Jean is survived by her husband, Martin W. Houk, whom she married April 5, 2004, of Kinsman; her son, Mark Alan Deback and daughter, Charity M. Deback, both of Kinsman; her granddaughter, Star Jordan and her grandson, Charles Deback, both of Kinsman and her sister, Mary Jo (Richard) Roberts of Cortland.

She is preceded in death by her parents.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A private burial of cremated remains will take place later in Kinsman Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home, PO Box 285, Kinsman, OH 44428.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

