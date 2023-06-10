WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin M. Fetters, 49, of New Lyme, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Ashtabula County Medical Center, from complications of a long term illness.

He was born April 7, 1974 in Warren, Ohio, to Roger Fetters, Jr. and Cindy (Heath) Fetters.

Ben graduated from Pymatuning Valley High School in 1992 and then from Ohio Diesel Tech in 1993.

Ben enjoyed participating in 4-H as a youth, going to heavy metal concerts and sitting around the campfire with family and friends.

He is survived by his parents; his children, Jacob Fetters, Jonathan Farmwald, Ethan Fetters, Arya Fetters and Amelia Fetters; the mother of his two daughters and companion, Jessica Barnes; his brothers, Matthew Fetters of Austinburg, Ohio and Brett Fetters of Warren, Ohio; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and many friends.

Ben was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, Roger Fetters, Sr., Jeanne Crislip, Russell and Patricia Heath and his former wife, Amber Montville Fetters on June 10, 2021.

No services will be held at this time.

A celebration of life will be announced at a future date.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

