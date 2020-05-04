Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover was established in 1944 when Richard and Martha Baumgardner and their sons, Hugh and Sanford, came here from Smithfield, Ohio where they had operated a funeral home for a number of years.

Hugh joined his father in the funeral profession in 1962 after attending Kent State University and graduating from the Pittsburg Institute of Mortuary Science.. In 1964, Richard and Hugh purchased the funeral home in Kinsman, Ohio.

In 1980, Sanford joined the firm to continue the family tradition in funeral service. Sanford’s daughter, Jodi Baumgardner Poole, joined the family firm in 1997 and Hugh’s daughter, Pamela Baumgardner Toth joined in 1999. The Baumgardner’s celebrate three generations of serving friends and neighbors in their time of need.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service lost a leader and mentor when Hugh passed away on May 29th, 2009. He has left a legacy of caring professionalism which will continue for many years.

Learn more on the Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service website.