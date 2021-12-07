Barbara Titus Evans, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Titus Evans, age 76, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 5, 2021.



She was born January 13, 1945, in Sanford, Florida, a daughter of Walter Robert Titus and Betty Jane (Williams) Dilley.



A 1965 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Barbara went on to be a 1970 graduate of Galludet University.

She was employed for 30 years as a food school manager at the U.S. Department of Agriculture retiring in 2002.

She attended the Warren Baptist Temple, the Deaf Outreach Church and the Kinsman United Methodist Church.

Barbara enjoyed being a full time RVer with her husband for 12 years, sewing, quilting, reading books, gardening and feeding birds. She cherished her cats and loved to chat with her friends.



Barbara is survived by her husband of 51 years, Henry B. Evans, whom she married August 22, 1970, of Kinsman; her daughter, Hayley Hyeun Evans of Talleyville, Delaware; three granddaughters, Jade Hyeun Lingg, Belle Hyeun Lingg and Ruth Hyeun Lingg, all of Talleyville, Delaware; one grandson, Seth Michael Lingg of Talleyville, Delaware; two sisters, Jean (Timothy) Compan and Margaret “Peg” Kopp, both of Kinsman, Ohio; one brother, Thomas Titus of Columbiana, Ohio; brother-in-law, Bruce (Sally) Evans of Dallas, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Nancy (Peter) Evans Kensicki of Bowie, Maryland and Francis Evans of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Therese Titus and her brother-in-law, David Evans.



A private service will be held for family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106 or go to www.cancer.org.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service,Kinsman, Ohio handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Titus Evans, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.