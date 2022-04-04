ANDOVER, Ohio – Barbara Jean Himes, age 67, went home to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

She was born on June 19, 1954, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the daughter of Lucille Marie (Lipani) and James Carl Miller. Barb was a 1972 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School. Formerly of Andover, Williamsfield, and Jefferson, Barb was a resident of Geneva-On-The-Lake for the past twelve years.

She worked as a financial advisor for Prime America, United Equities and most recently Moloney Securities out of St. Louis, Missouri. Barb above all else cherished taking care of her family. She provided team meals for her daughter’s sporting teams and founded the Pyma-Laker 5K to raise funds for PV athletic boosters, serving as their president for several years.

Barb enjoyed golfing and was on the G-O-T-L Senior Women’s Golf League and served as a poll worker for Ashtabula County and had a passion for traveling to many countries. A special trip was doing the Into The Promised Land in the middle east.



She is survived by her husband of twelve years, Gary M. Himes, whom she married on August 21, 2009. Barb is also survived by four daughters, Angela L. Dick of Andover, Ohio, Vanessa L. Pashley of Geneva-On-The-Lake, Ohio, Lisa M. (Joshua) Martino of North Royalton, Ohio and Erica E. (Mark) Henry of Leroy, Ohio; three stepchildren, Max W. Himes of Willowick, Ohio, Hilary M. Himes of Nashville, Tennessee and Kaz R. J. Himes of Keane, New Hampshire; mother, Lucille M. Miller of Andover, Ohio; a sister, Debra L. Smith of Andover, Ohio; brother, Larry S. (Charlene) Miller of Williamsfield, Ohio and ten grandchildren, Mitchell, Brenton, Kurtis, Chelsea, Micah, Isaac, Lucas, Adam, Elizabeth and Gabriel.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, with Pastor, Mark Biel officiating.

Private burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Andover, Ohio.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sanctuary of Friends Animal Rescue, 3828 Austinburg Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004 OR to 1p36 Deletion Syndrome awareness www.1p36dsa.org. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Jean (Miller) Himes, please visit our floral store.