Arthur L. Coon, Wayne Township, Ohio

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur L. Coon, age 83, of Wayne Township, Ohio, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Austinburg Rehabilitation Center.



He was born July 25, 1938, in Gustavus Township, Ohio, a son of Lloyd and Corrine (Switzer) Coon.



A lifetime area resident, Mr. Coon was a 1956 graduate of Williamsfield High School.

He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army following school.

He was employed by General Electric in Jefferson and then Dover, Ohio, where he retired in 1998.

Mr. Coon served as a Wayne Township trustee for many years; served as a scoutmaster when his sons were in Boy Scouts and was a member of the Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club.

He enjoyed gardening, doing home renovations and just being outside.



Mr. Coon married Beverly J. (Squibbs) Coon on October 19, 1967 and she preceded him in death on February 28, 2009.

He is also preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Thelma Parish.

He is survived by his two sons, Leon Coon of Newport News, Virginia and Todd (Penny) Coon of Herndon, Virginia; his two granddaughters, Jennifer and Erika Coon; three brothers, Darl (Janice) Coon and Gerald Coon, both of Andover and Howard Coon of Berkshire, New York and his sister, Ellen Thompson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, August 1 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Hayes Cemetery in Wayne following the service on Monday, August 2.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club, PO Box 168, Williamsfield, OH 44093 or the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, 3787 St. Rt. 322, Williamsfield, OH 44093.

