JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur Charles Krumpe, 88, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, in his home surrounded by his family.

Born December 17, 1934, in Erie, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Walter and Louise E. (Hibeck) Krumpe.

He grew up working on his family’s dairy farm before honorably serving in the United States Marine Corps from 1955 to 1958.

On March 4, 1961, Arthur married Bettysue H. Jackson.

From there, he worked several different trade jobs, most recently retiring from Ohio Edison after working there for 26 years.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 62 years, Bettysue Krumpe; three sons, Jonathan (Joyce) Krumpe, Aaron (Elizabeth) Krumpe, both of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and Daniel (Mara) Krumpe of Brazil and two granddaughters, Zipporah and Jennilyn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice, 719 Indiana Drive, Erie, PA 16505 (In Loving Memory of Arthur Charles Krumpe).

