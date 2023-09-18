GREENE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Lillian Roscoe, age 83, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023, after an extended illness.

She was born on May 11, 1940, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the daughter of Regie C. (Swartz) and Harry Leroy Schultz, Sr.

Arlene was a 1959 graduate of New Lyme Deming High School.



On September 2, 1961, she married Cornelius Robert “Kit” Roscoe.

She was a quality auditor for the former Packard Electric for over 30 years, retiring in 1998.

Arlene was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church of Warren, Ohio.



She owned and operated her antique shop Nana’s Attic in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Arlene collected antiques and dolls. She enjoyed gardening and dancing to polka music, her favorite being Daniel O’Donnell.



Arlene is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Kit; five sisters, Virginia Muse, Caroline Jackson, Betty Gubanyar, Dorothy Dante and Eleanor Stoltz and four brothers, Robert, Harry, Jr., Paull and Charles Schultz.

Survivors include her four children, Kurt R. (Jodi) Roscoe of Solon, Ohio, Kimberly R. (Izzy) Zarsadias of Cornelius, North Carolina, Beth L. (Eric) Weber of Medina, Ohio and Scott R. Roscoe of Warren, Ohio; a sister, Carol Cartner of Ashtabula, Ohio and ten grandchildren, Geoffrey, Hannah, Jacob, Jack, Sydney, Andrew, Mikala, Michael, Ben and Isabelle.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, OH 44428, where calling hours will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of services.



Entombment will follow in Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association.

Share a fond memory and condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

