CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Bailes, age 99, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Lake Vista in Cortland, Ohio.



She was born June 3, 1923, in Gustavus, daughter to Milo and Alda (McCracken) Hines.



Mrs. Bailes was formerly of Kinsman and Zellwood, Florida, where she was employed as a special education teacher.

She was a member of the Kinsman United Methodist Church.

Arlene enjoyed cooking, crafts, crocheting, gardening and doing jigsaw puzzles. She was an avid supporter of Veteran’s programs.



Mrs. Bailes is survived by her daughter, Lois (Dennis) Lamp of Cortland; her two granddaughters, Tamara (Andrew) Butler of Johnston and Dr. Alison Burns of

Texas and several stepchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Alfred Mosconi; her second husband, Roy Bailes and two sisters, Genevieve Letcher and Alice Bailes.



The family would like to cordially thank the staff at Lake Vista for their wonderful care, love and support.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio. Calling hours will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Adorations Hospice, 2302 Metcalf Drive, Unit 26, Ashtabula, OH 44004, or to your favorite veterans organization.

Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Arlene Bailes, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.